Nashik farmers to gather in Mumbai against farm laws; NCP's Sharad Pawar to join stir

The rally is part of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protests in Delhi, to intensify the agitation from January 23 to 26..

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

Thousands of farmers from Nashik are gathering in Mumbai for an agitation against the three controversial agricultural reform laws, in solidarity with the farmers protesting on Delhi borders.

The rally is part of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protests in Delhi, to intensify the agitation from January 23 to 26. More farmers are expected to join the rally in Mumbai, reported The Indian Express.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is also expected to attend that rally.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Close
Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Maha Vikas Aghadi #Samyukta Kisan Morcha #Sharad Pawar #SKM
first published: Jan 24, 2021 04:42 pm

