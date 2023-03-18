 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nashik can become a defence equipment manufacturing hub, says Nitin Gadkari

Mar 18, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

In his inaugural address of 'Know Your Army', a two-day arms and equipment exhibition of the Indian Army, Gadkari cited the example of the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport in Nagpur (MIHAN) and said Nashik has a similar potential.

Nashik in Maharashtra can become a defence equipment manufacturing hub as it has companies like the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Saturday.

"Rafale aircraft are being manufactured at MIHAN in Nagpur. As many as 450 engineers from engineering colleges in the area have got jobs there. The Falcon jet aircraft will also be manufactured there soon. As many as 1,200 parts of Airbus and Boeing are manufactured there," he said.

Nashik also has a plant of HAL, the state-owned aerospace and defence company, and other defence manufacturing units and training facilities at Deolali, Gadkari said. "All these will give scope for defence manufacturing here. It will create new jobs in Nashik, help exports grow and these equipment will be used for the protection of our country," he said.