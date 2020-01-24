App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher: Sushma Swaraj's husband joins verbal battle

Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the 'war of words' between veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, Swaraj Kaushal - the former Mizoram governor and husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj - has slammed Shah over his “clown” comment.

Shah took a shot at Kher, a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal, I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it," Shah told The Wire in the interview.

Close

In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah had a habit of criticising others from the film industry and also Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

related news

"None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that, due to the substances, you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

A day after Kher’s post, Swaraj Kaushal defended Anupam Kher in a series of tweets, saying he has known him for 47 years.

He described Kher as “an honest, upright and a self-made man,” and said that Shah was “sadly mistaken” if he thought he was a better actor than Kher. “What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken,” said Swaraj.

He further called Shah “an ungrateful man.”

“This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man,” said Swaraj, and added when he spoke about Kher, he looked “small and petty.”

“Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration,” added Swaraj.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.