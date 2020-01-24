Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher: Sushma Swaraj's husband joins verbal battle

Amid the 'war of words' between veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, Swaraj Kaushal - the former Mizoram governor and husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj - has slammed Shah over his “clown” comment.

Shah took a shot at Kher, a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal, I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it," Shah told The Wire in the interview.

In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah had a habit of criticising others from the film industry and also Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that, due to the substances, you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

A day after Kher’s post, Swaraj Kaushal defended Anupam Kher in a series of tweets, saying he has known him for 47 years.

He described Kher as “an honest, upright and a self-made man,” and said that Shah was “sadly mistaken” if he thought he was a better actor than Kher. “What is it that you have and Anupam Kher does not have? You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken,” said Swaraj.

He further called Shah “an ungrateful man.”

“This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man,” said Swaraj, and added when he spoke about Kher, he looked “small and petty.”