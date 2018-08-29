NASA's before and after images of Kerala floods show scale of destruction

Moneycontrol News

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) released 'before' and 'after' images showing the extent of damage caused by Kerala floods.

The 'before' image was captured by Landsat 8 satellite’s operational land imager on February 6 this year, while the ‘after’ picture was shot by the multispectral instrument on the European Space Agency’s Sentinel -2 on August 22.

The 'after' image shows the Periyar River, which displaced many people, after its banks were breached.

The floods in Kerala, one of the worst in over 100 years, led to loss of life and large-scale destruction of property.

More than 400 people died due to the flood and displaced over seven lakh people across the state.