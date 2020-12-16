MARKET NEWS

NASA shares picture of Delhi’s bright lights, snow-covered Himalayas

The photograph also shows fields of northern India and Pakistan along with an orange glow at the horizon, adding an element of beauty.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 12:03 PM IST
NASA'a image shows snow-covered Himalayan Mountains and bright city lights of New Delhi. (Image: Instagram/@nasa)

NASA'a image shows snow-covered Himalayan Mountains and bright city lights of New Delhi. (Image: Instagram/@nasa)


The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared an image, taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS), showing the snow-covered Himalayan mountains and bright city lights of New Delhi.

The long-exposure image, shared by the US space agency on Instagram, showed how the snow-covered Himalayas looked from space.

“The snow-covered Himalayan mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the ISS. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates,” the space agency said.

The photograph showed the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan. “South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan,” read the caption.







Along with the two bordering nations, the image also captured the arid Tibetan Plateau.

“North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the “Roof of the World,” said NASA.

Further, the photograph showed the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore along with an orange glow at the horizon of the Earth, which adds the element of the beauty of the universe.

“The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation,” NASA added.
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:03 pm

