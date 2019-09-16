NASA lunar probe to fly over Vikram lander on Sept 17

To shed more light on what happened to the Chandrayaan-II mission’s Vikram lander, United States space agency NASA’s lunar probe will be flying over the crash-landing site on September 17.

The Indian Space Research Organisation has been trying to establish contact with the Vikram lander since September 7, after it crashed at a site just a few hundred metres above the Moon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) probe is expected to unveil added information about the condition of the lander, which may aid India in its efforts to connect with the ground station.

The US space agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) is supposed to send back images that it captures of the lander, reported Spaceflightnow.com.

The NASA orbiter’s project scientist Noah Petro said: “NASA will share any before and after flyover imagery of the area around the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander landing site to support analysis by the Indian Space Research Organisation.”

Meanwhile, India’s space agency will be continuing with its efforts to contact the Vikram lander.

As per its contractual agreement with the ISRO, NASA had tried to contact the Vikram lander perched on the lunar surface before as well. Hoping to elicit a response the Chandrayaan-II lander, the US space body’s jet propulsion laboratory had sent out radio frequencies too.

Both the space agencies are continuously making efforts to connect with the lander and are trying to contact it.

ISRO had set a 14-day deadline to establish contact with Vikram and right now it feels like a race against time as the period is almost drawing to a close.