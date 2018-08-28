App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narvar raises $30 million in new funding round led by Accel

Ryan Sweeney, partner at Accel, will join Narvar's board, it added. Since its founding in 2012, Narvar has raised $64 million in total funding.

Narvar, a customer engagement platform, today said it has raised $30 million (about Rs 210 crore) in funding, led by Accel.

The series C round has seen participation from new investors Salesforce Ventures and Scale Venture Partners as well as other existing investors, including Battery Ventures, Narvar said in a statement.

Ryan Sweeney, partner at Accel, will join Narvar's board, it added. Since its founding in 2012, Narvar has raised $64 million in total funding.

Narvar helps brands to engage and build long-term loyalty with their customers. Some of its clients include Patagonia, Gap, Levi's, TUMI, Sephora, Costco and Lululemon. It has served nearly 5 billion customer interactions across 38 countries and 50 languages.

Industry watchers predict that by 2020, customer experience will overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator. Traditionally, retailers focus more on acquisition and conversion of customers and often neglect the post-purchase phase of the journey.

"We recognised a huge opportunity for brands to deliver exceptional post-purchase customer engagement. We'll use this new investment to continue developing leading products for our customers while investing heavily in international growth to support global brands," Narvar founder and CEO Amit Sharma said.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Accel #Amit Sharma #Business #Companies #India #Narvar

