Narrowing gender gap, average wages in India increased more rapidly for women: Report

While the gender wage gap has been narrowing, there is still a considerable wage gap between men and women doing the same work. However, in India, average wages increased more rapidly for women than for men between 1993-94 and 2011-12, thereby closing the gender gap, according a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

A report in The Times of India said the wage gap is bridging not only at the average level but also across states, industries and occupations, as well as across the different quantiles of the wage distribution. The wage gap has narrowed from 48% in 1993-94 to 34% in 2011-12.

Yet the wage gap in India is very high by international standards. This gap can be observed among all types of workers — regular and casual, urban and rural. As a result, of all worker groups, the average daily wages of casual rural female workers are the lowest (Rs 104 per day).

While female workers are paid a lower wage rate than their male counterparts in each employment category (casual and regular/salaried) and location (urban and rural), the differences are smaller – on average – in urban than in rural areas.

Although the participation of women in regular/salaried employment has increased at a higher annual rate, casual wages have increased faster than those for regular workers over the past decade.

There remains a large gap between the wages of casual and regular workers. In 2011-12, the average wage paid for casual work was still only 36 percent of the compensation received by regular/salaried workers.