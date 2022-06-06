'Narrow-minded', 'unwarranted': India rejects OIC remarks on Prophet Mohammad row

India has rejected comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as "unwarranted" and "narrow-minded" over the controversy linked to two spokespersons of the BJP, who were sacked by the party for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad on news channels.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India called out remarks by the General Secretariat of OIC as "unwarranted and narrow minded'' and asserted that the government accords the highest respect to all religions.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," Bagchi said. He said strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies.

The ruling BJP had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma while it expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries over their comments.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson while responding to media queries on the comments by the OIC said, ''it is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests.''

"We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," added Bagchi.

Earlier, the OIC had slammed India for the comments against the Prophet Mohammad and even urged the United Nations to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.