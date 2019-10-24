Narnaund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Narnaund Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Narnaund is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Hisar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 83.18% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 80.4% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Captain Abhimanyu won this seat by a margin of 5761 votes, which was 3.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 155191 votes.