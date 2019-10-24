Narnaund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Narnaund Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Narnaund Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Narnaund constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Narnaund is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Hisar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Narnaund Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 83.18% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 80.4% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Captain Abhimanyu won this seat by a margin of 5761 votes, which was 3.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 155191 votes.Saroj won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10097 votes. INLD polled 129270 votes, 37.38% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
