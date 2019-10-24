Narnaul Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Narnaul Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Narnaul Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Narnaul constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Narnaul is an Assembly constituency in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.45% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 71.59% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Prakash won this seat by a margin of 4573 votes, which was 4.74% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 96554 votes.
Narender Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3392 votes. HJCBL polled 78854 votes, 31.72% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
