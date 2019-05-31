App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi's swearing-in for second term historic moment for India: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi along with 57 ministers took the oath of office on May 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah, now a Cabinet minister as well, described as "historic" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term and expressed confidence that India will continue to scale new heights under his able leadership.

"Historic moment for entire India. Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term. I am sure India will continue to scale new heights under your able leadership," he tweeted.

"In the last 5 years, India has witnessed an era of unprecedented growth in every field. The Narendra Modi government has laid the foundation of a New India, which is not only asserting itself in the world order but also working tirelessly to lift living standards of its citizens," Shah said.

Modi along with 57 ministers took the oath of office on May 30. Shah also joined the new Cabinet.
First Published on May 31, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

