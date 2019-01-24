App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi's rally in Bengal likely to be rescheduled: Rahul Sinha

This is for the second time in one month that West Bengal BJP has changed the schedule of Modi's rallies.

The proposed rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thakurnagar area of North 24 Parganas district on January 28 is likely to be rescheduled to February 2, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

"On February 2, Modi will also address another rally at Durgapur. On February 8 he will address one more rally at Siliguri. However, nothing is finalized as of now," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.

This is for the second time in one month that West Bengal BJP has changed the schedule of Modi's rallies.

Earlier it was decided that the prime minister will address a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. It was cancelled a few days back and the party said he would attend three rallies in the state starting next week.

It was then scheduled that Modi would address a rally at Thakurnagar on February 28, another at Siliguri in north Bengal on February 2 and the third one at Asansol -- represented by Union minister Babul Supriyo -- on February 8.

However, on Wednesday evening the state BJP announced that the dates are likely to be altered.

The BJP kick-started its Lok Sabha polls campaign in the state from Tuesday, with a rally of party president Amit Shah in Malda district.

Shah has set a target to win more than 23 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming general election.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 08:40 am

