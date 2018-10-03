App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi's Operandi for handing out defence contracts - be a defaulter of Rs 45000 cr: Rahul Gandhi

The opposition led by the Congress has been accusing the government of benefitting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence from the Rafale deal. The BJP and Reliance Defence have dismissed all the allegations as false.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government and Anil Ambani over the Rafale issue, saying that in order to bag India's biggest defence contracts one has to be a "defaulter of Rs 45,000 crore" and have "no relevant experience".

Gandhi also cited a media report claiming that Swedish telecom equipment company Ericsson has petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent Ambani and two senior executives from his group from leaving the country after accusing them of willfully defaulting in previously promised payment of Rs 550 crore by alleged abuse of process of law.

"Modi's Operandi for handing out India's biggest defence contracts -- 1. Be a defaulter of 45,000 crore. 2. Owe money to other companies who beg Supreme Court not to let you leave India. 3. Be called 'Bhai' by PM but have no relevant experience," Gandhi said in a tweet and tagged the media report.

The opposition led by the Congress has been accusing the government of benefitting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence from the Rafale deal. The BJP and Reliance Defence have dismissed all the allegations as false.

The Rafale controversy took a new turn last month after Francois Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault, the manufacturer of Rafale jets.

The Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant, he said.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 06:05 pm

