Narendra Modi will be re-elected PM: K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on April 9 expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will be re-elected Prime Minister and ridiculed the opposition for not having chosen a prime ministerial candidate.

Modi was identified as the prime ministerial candidate by all the alliance partners in the NDA, while there was no unity among the opposition parties to select a candidate, Palaniswmi said at a rally seeking votes for candidates for five constituencies, in the presence of Modi.

"The opposition is still searching for its PM candidate. Only DMK president M K Stalin is projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate," he said. Palaniswami expressed confidence of winning all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat besides the bypolls to 22 assembly seats.

Referring to the BJP manifesto, the chief minister said with interlinking of rivers, there will be Godavari-Cauvery linking which will be a great boon to delta farmers. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in the second phase on April 18..