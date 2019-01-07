App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin hold telephonic conversation

The leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on January 7 during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues and resolved to step up cooperation in dealing with terrorism, diplomatic sources said.

Putin wished Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said.

During the conversation, the Russian president invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the sources said.

The leaders also warmly congratulated each other on the new year.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 05:54 pm

