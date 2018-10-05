App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss GST

The two leaders also agreed to start Ganga-Volga Dialogue to rebuild the bond between the two peoples.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India, a senior official said. Putin told Modi that he was planning to implement the tax reform in his country.

"There was a discussion with President Putin on how we implemented the GST... He is planning to do it. So, there was a long discussion on that," the official said.

The GST was introduced in India on July 1, 2017.

The official added that in the run-up to the 20th Indo-Russia Summit, there was a discussion to have a joint tiger conservation initiative at a bilateral or multilateral level.

Stressing that people-to-people contact between the two countries should increase, the two leaders also decided to select 10 books from their country for translation in each other's countries.

The two leaders also agreed to start Ganga-Volga Dialogue to rebuild the bond between the two peoples.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:50 pm

tags #GST #India #Russia #world

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.