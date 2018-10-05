Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss GST

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in India, a senior official said. Putin told Modi that he was planning to implement the tax reform in his country.

"There was a discussion with President Putin on how we implemented the GST... He is planning to do it. So, there was a long discussion on that," the official said.

The GST was introduced in India on July 1, 2017.

The official added that in the run-up to the 20th Indo-Russia Summit, there was a discussion to have a joint tiger conservation initiative at a bilateral or multilateral level.

Stressing that people-to-people contact between the two countries should increase, the two leaders also decided to select 10 books from their country for translation in each other's countries.

The two leaders also agreed to start Ganga-Volga Dialogue to rebuild the bond between the two peoples.