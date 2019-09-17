Narendra Modi turns 69: Here's what happened the year the PM was born

Narendra Damodardas Modi turns 69 years old on September 17, check out what happened in India 1950, the year he was born. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Narendra Damodardas Modi, the Prime Minister of India, turns 69 years old on September 17. He was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar in 1950. His parents -- Damodardas Mulchand Modi (1915–89) and mother Hiraben Modi (1920- ) -- had six children, of which the PM was third. Here are some of the memorable events that happened in India in the year PM Modi was born. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Election Commission of India formed: The autonomous authority, Election Commission of India (ECI), whose duty is to administer electoral process in the country was formed on January 25, 1950. The body conducts elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, State Legislative Councils, etc. Sunil Arora has been serving as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India since December 2, 2002. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Constitution of India comes into effect: The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but came into effect on January 26, 1950, which is also celebrated as Republic Day. Dr BR Ambedkar was the chairman of the Drafting Committee and is considered the chief architect of the constitution. It outlines fundamental political code, procedures, practices, powers, and duties of the government. (Image: Wikipedia) 4/7 Dr Rajendra Prasad sworn in as president: Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn as the first President of the Republic of India on January 26, 1950. He was in the office until May 13, 1962. He served as the president of the Indian National Congress for three terms (1934, 1939, and 1947). (Image: Wikipedia) 5/7 Planning Commission comes into being: The Planning Commission was established on March 15, 1950 by the Government of India. The institution was responsible to formulate five years plan for social and economic development of the people. However in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to dissolve the Planning Commission. It has now been replaced by NITI Aayog. (Image: Wikipedia) 6/7 Andaman and Nicobar Islands become part of India: Home to the mysterious Sentinelese people, Andaman and Nicobar Islands became a part of India in 1950 and was officially declared as a Union Territory on November 1, 1956. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/7 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship signed: A bilateral treaty between India and Nepal was signed on July 31, 1950 by then Nepal PM Mohan Shumsher Jang Bahadur Rana and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Chadreshwar Narayan Singh, in Kathmandu. The Treaty of Peace and Friendship was enacted between the two South Asian neighbours to maintain close strategic relations. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 17, 2019 07:42 am