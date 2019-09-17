Narendra Modi turns 69: Here's what happened the year the PM was born

Narendra Damodardas Modi, the Prime Minister of India, turns 69 years old on September 17. He was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar in 1950. His parents -- Damodardas Mulchand Modi (1915–89) and mother Hiraben Modi (1920- ) -- had six children, of which the PM was third. Here are some of the memorable events that happened in India in the year PM Modi was born. (Image: Reuters)