you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi turns 69: Here's how he celebrated all his birthdays as Prime Minister

Take a look at all the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday on September 17 with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat.

It's his sixth birthday as Prime Minister of India after the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since 2014, the PM's birthday has been celebrated with great zeal and vigour across the country.

Lets take a look at all the birthday celebrations of PM Modi since 2014:

2014

The first birthday of Modi as PM coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to India. He started the day with seeking blessings of his mother Heeraben. Later, he announced 11 new welfare schemes of Gujarat government for the upliftment of youth, women and people under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category along with various schemes of medical services for the poor in Gandhinagar.

2015

On his 65th birthday in 2015, PM Modi visited ‘Shauryanjali’, a commemorative exhibition on the Golden Jubilee of India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1965 war at the Rajpath lawns.

2016

On his 66th birthday, he kept with the tradition of meeting his mother to seek her blessings. Later, he went to Navsari where he attended a function with the differently-abled.

2017

The PM dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation at Kevadia in Gujarat on the day of his 67th birth anniversary. He also visited the construction site of the Statue of Unity, an iconic structure dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Later, at a large public meeting in Dabhoi, the PM unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum. The occasion also marked the closing ceremony of the Narmada Mahotsav, which generated awareness about the River Narmada, in various districts of Gujarat.

2018

The Prime Minister spent his 68th birthday with children at a school in Narur village of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He interacted with the school children and urged them to give importance to sports. “Go out and play, it is essential”. Further, he said it was vital to be inquisitive and ask questions. “Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning,” he told the students.

On his 69th birthday this year, the PM took part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar dam to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres. He would be addressing a gathering near the dam, later in the day.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #video

