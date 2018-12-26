App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi to visit Dharamshala on December 27

The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event in Dharamshala on December 27 to celebrate one-year of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

He will release a document highlighting achievements of the state government, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The prime minister will reach Dharamshala at around 11.30 am and address a public rally.

He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, it said.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, BJP state in charge Mangal Pandey and BJP state president Satpal Singh reached Dharamshala on December 26 and took stock of the preparations at the rally site.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 07:02 pm

