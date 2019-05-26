Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the second time on May 30, at 7 in the evening, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.

His council of ministers will also take oath for their respective offices on the same date.

"The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in a release.

This is breaking news. More to follow...