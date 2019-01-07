App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:19 PM IST

Narendra Modi to meet heads of global wealth funds at Vibrant Gujarat

As many as 27 global funds have confirmed their participation at the summit.

PTI
To woo investments for various infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the heads of over two dozen global wealth funds during the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, said officials.

Modi will have a roundtable with heads of some global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors on the inaugural day of the three-day summit on January 18, said additional chief secretary at the finance department Arvind Agarwal.

As many as 27 global funds have confirmed their participation at the summit which will also be attended by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and chief minister Vijay Rupani among others, he said.

These global funds own and manage assets worth trillions of dollars and these funds invest heavily in large infra projects, he said, adding some of the funds which have confirmed participation include the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan, International Finance Corporation, Japanese Bank for International Cooperation, Vanguard, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, among others.

There will also be seminar to discuss opportunities at the International Financial Services Centre at Gift City, which will have participation from major global exchanges like the LSE, LME, Nasdaq, Shanghai Gold Exchange and BSE.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 10:59 pm

