Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi to launch ambitious healthcare scheme on September 21 from Jharkhand

Under this scheme, over 10 crore families will be provided health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh each, every year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ambitious healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from Jharkhand on September 21.

Under this scheme, over 10 crore families will be provided health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh each, every year.

The Prime Minister will visit an exhibition on the PMJAY at Ranchi and witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification, and e-card creation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister will launch the scheme on September 23 but effectively it will become operational from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay.

As many as 27 states and Union Territories are ready to join the ambitious healthcare scheme.

Over 15,000 hospitals, both public and private, across the country have expressed their willingness to be empanelled for the scheme which aims to provide health insurance to 10.74 crore poor families.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:01 pm

