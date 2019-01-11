Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 18.

The summit will be held at the Mahatma Mandir from January 18 to 20.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state on January 17 and 18, said Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh.

On January 17, Modi would inaugurate 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show', he said. On January 18, Modi will inaugurate the summit. In the afternoon the prime minister would have one-to-one meetings with some of the heads of states who would be attending the event, Singh said.

In the evening, the prime minister will take part in a 'round table interaction' with the heads of global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors.

On January 19, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Silvassa, the capital city of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he would lay foundation stone for a medical college.

The summit was conceptualised by Modi in 2003 when he was Gujarat chief minister with a view to attract investors to the state.