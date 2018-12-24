Narendra Modi to inaugurate Indian Science Congress on January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 106th Indian Science Congress on January 3 next year at Lovely Professional University, the varsity said.

A release by LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said the theme of the four-day event is 'Future India: Science and Technology' and it will culminate on January 7.

Modi will also address an audience of about 30,000 scientists, researchers and students on the occasion, he said.

The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has been organising the event annually to bring together science fraternity from across the world to discuss innovations and researches.

This year, six Nobel laureates from countries like Germany, Hungary, England and others will be participating in the science congress to make it the largest such gathering of its kind in the country, the varsity said.

Cabinet ministers including Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and Textile Minister Smriti Irani will also attend the event, it added.

Eminent scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Science and Technology, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are also slated to take part, it said.