Narendra Modi to inaugurate Gandhi museum, Amul plant in Gujarat on September 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on September 30, where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and address two public gatherings.

Modi will visit Rajkot, Anand and Anjar town in Kutch district during the day-long tour which is packed with a slew of programmes, including the inauguration of an Amul chocolate plant and addressing a gathering of farmers, officials said.

The museum, named after Mahatma Gandhi, has been built at Rajkot's now-defunct Alfred High School, where the Father of the Nation used to study.

The prime minister, who had last visited his home state on August 23, will then visit Anand and Anjar for the inauguration of various projects.

As per the schedule announced by the authorities, Modi would start his visit by inaugurating the Amul plant at Mogar village in Anand district on September 30.

After visiting the newly-constructed chocolate-making plant, the PM would address a gathering of farmers near the facility, said Ramsinh Parmar, chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand.

"This plant is having a capacity to produce 1,000 tonnes of chocolate every month. At present, we are producing 20 tonnes of chocolate every day. This state-of-the-art facility was set up at a cost of Rs 190 crore at Mogar," Parmar told PTI.

From Anand, the PM would head to Anjar, where he would dedicate a natural-gas pipeline laid by the Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) between the Mundra port and Anjar. The 67-km-long pipeline has been built at a cost of Rs 375 crore, a company official said.

Modi is also scheduled to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the four-laning work of a highway connecting Varsana, Bhimasar, Anjar and Bhuj towns of Kutch district. He will also address a public gathering at Anjar in the afternoon, officials said.

From Anjar, the PM will travel to Rajkot city in the Saurashtra region in the evening to inaugurate the museum dedicated to the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. He will later address a gathering in the city, they said.

The Mahatma Gandhi Museum has been built at a cost of Rs 26 crore by the Rajkot civic body in the premises of the Alfred High School, a British-era school where Gandhi had studied.

The 164-year-old school was shut down by the authorities last year due to dwindling number of students and converted into a museum.

The museum has a mini theatre, multiple screens, augmented reality gallery, video arc wall and prayer hall, among other attractions, the officials added.