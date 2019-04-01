Narendra Modi to hold two rallies in Bihar on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar on Tuesday with rallies in Jamui and Gaya Lok Sabha seats, both of which go to polls in the first phase, the BJP said here on Monday.

According to a release issued by the BJPs state headquarters, the prime minister will be addressing a rally in the afternoon at Jamui where he will be joined by the party's national general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai.

This would be followed by another rally at Gaya in the evening where Modi will share the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.

Incidentally, neither of the two Lok Sabha segments is being contested by the BJP. While in Jamui, LJP leader Chirag Paswan is seeking re-election, Gaya has gone to the Chief Ministers JD(U) which has fielded stone-cutter-turned former MP Bhagwati Devis son Vijay Kumar Manjhi.

Mahagathbandhan has fielded Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi from Gaya (SC, reserved) seat. With a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar is considered politically important for the NDA to return to power.