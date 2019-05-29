Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: What does leaving out SAARC nations mean for Pakistan?

Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30 is expected to see the attendance of political biggies from across the world.

However, in what seems to be a carefully calibrated step, SAARC nations have been kept out this time, while invitations have been extended to BIMSTEC nations.

In 2014, when Narendra Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister for the first time, he had invited the SAARC nations – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka. The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was also there at the ceremony, giving rise to many a speculation that this would give rise to fresh bilateral talks between the two adversaries.

This year, the invitation has been extended to leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations – Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand. This sends a subtle yet strong message to our next-door neighbour – that India will continue to isolate Pakistan on global fronts and keep it out of New Delhi’s engagement with its neighbours.

Isolation of Pakistan

In the aftermath of the Uri Attack, India had boycotted the SAARC summit, which was being organized in Islamabad in November 2016. This was an attempt to isolate Islamabad after having accused Pakistan-backed terrorists to carry out the attack on the army base.

Instead, New Delhi had focused on a giving a renewed push to BIMSTEC nations, some of which has supported India’s boycott of the SAARC summit. In October 2016, PM Modi had hosted an outreach programme in Goa for BIMSTEC nations alongside the BRICS Summit.

BIMSTEC rose from the ashes as an alternative to the SAARC. This is interesting as India had long been complaining of the under-utilisation of the vast potential of SAARC, and the BIMSTEC, which has largely been nascent since its formation in 1997.

Read Also | BIMSTEC leaders to attend PM Modi's swearing-in; why is Pakistan kept out?

In the last three years of his term, PM Modi ensured that New Delhi did not engage with Pakistan on a global forum. This resulted in the playing up of BIMSTEC, which is effectively made of SAARC nations barring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Maldives. Of these, India maintains a healthy relation with Afghanistan, which is practically exasperated with Pakistan’ proxy war. Besides, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih has already signaled at strengthening ties with India. Which leaves, Pakistan.

In the 2018 BIMSTEC Summit held at Kathmandu, PM Modi underlined the need for connectivity and stressed on issues such as blue economy and counter-terrorism.

Why the region matters?

The region is crucial as over one-fifth of the world’s population lives in the seven counties around the Bay of Bengal. They have a combined GDP of close to $2.7 trillion, Indian Express has reported. In addition, 25 percent of the world’s traded goods cross the Bay of Bengal every year.

Hence, connectivity is key, especially for the 300 million people living in the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Increased connectivity will facilitate development as India will be able to connect to Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand through the Bay of Bengal.

Read Also | Opinion: To strengthen BIMSTEC is to re-imagine India's strategic geography in the Bay of Bengal

Even China has renewed its interest in the Bay of Bengal, with President Xi Jinping taking his ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to all BIMSTEC nations, barring India and Bhutan. Besides, the Bay of Bengal is a crucial channel for China to maintain its access route to the Indian Ocean. An increasingly assertive China has increased its activities in the region with increased submarine movement and ship visits in the Indian Ocean. Hence, it is imperative for India to consolidate internal engagement among the BIMSTEC nations.