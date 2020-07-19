App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM over COVID-19 scenario

During the phone conversation, Palaniswami apprised Modi that 48,000 coronavirus tests - a national high - were being done daily (average) in Tamil Nadu, an official release said here.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the COVID-19 preventionmeasures and aspects related to treatment in the state, where the infection count has crossed 1.65 lakh, the government said.

During the phone conversation, Palaniswami apprised Modi that 48,000 coronavirus tests - a national high - were being done daily (average) in Tamil Nadu, an official release said here.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the COVID prevention measures and information related to treatment for people who have tested positive. The state government has been taking all steps for prevention of virus spread and to facilitate an early return to normalcy, the statement quoted Palaniswami as having told Modi.

Close
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing increase in COVID-19 cases with the total reaching 1,65,714 and the death toll rising to 2,403 as of Saturday.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.