Narendra Modi should clarify if he backs women journalists or defamation suit filed by MJ Akbar: Congress

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify whether he stands with the women journalists who have accused M J Akbar of sexual harassment or he backs the defamation case filed by the Union minister.

Congress spokesperson R P N Singh said it is "extremely unfortunate" that the prime minister is silent as it is his duty to stand up for the rights of the women of the country and speak up and clarify his stand on the issue.

"We want to ask the prime minister as to what are his thoughts on this issue and what he has to say on the affected women. We ask the prime minister today, that he has to speak up. Where does he stand on these matters?," he asked.

"We would like to ask the prime minister on which side does he stand? These are 14 women who have come out and with the harrowing experiences that they have gone through," he said.

Singh said the women, who have alleged that they were sexually harassed by Akbar, are not connected to each other and extended full sympathy to them for coming out of this ordeal and bringing this matter in the public.

"We have heard today that a defamation case has been filed against these women. We would like to ask the prime minister; does he support that defamation case? Is he behind the defamation case?

"He has to make his stand absolutely clear because we have seen earlier, be it in the case of a BJP MLA being involved in a rape case against a girl in his constituency, the UP chief minister trying to save him, the prime minister has not sacked that MLA. The prime minister has not uttered a word in that incident," Singh said.

The Congress leader said one has seen the kind of horrific incidents that took place in the Bihar shelter home and the Deoria shelter home and the prime minister has not uttered a single word yet.

"It is the prime minister's duty to stand up for the rights of the women of this country. While our children, daughters, sisters are getting abused and humiliated, and with great courage they step out and the prime minister remains silent and he comes out with a slogan 'Beti Padao, Beti Bachao'?

"Where will our children, young daughters and sisters remain in this country when the prime minister has no support, no voice to give to them? We ask the PM today that he has to speak up. Where does he stand on these matters?," he asked.

After the #MeToo movement started unfolding in the country, a series of allegations of sexual harassment cropped up against Akbar, who has denied all these charges as "false and dabricated".

The Union minister on October 15 filed a private criminal defamation complaint in a court here against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.