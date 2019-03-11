Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on March 11 jointly unveiled e-plaques for development projects in Bangladesh. The two leaders, through video conference, unveiled e-plaques for supply of buses and trucks, inauguration of 36 community clinics, 11 water treatment plants and extension of National Knowledge Network to Bangladesh, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said this is his sixth video conference with Hasina.

He said PM Hasina's vision is the biggest inspiration for stronger connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

Today's unveilings will boost not only transport connectivity, but also knowledge connectivity, he said.

The National Knowledge Network, the PM said, will connect scholars and research institutes in Bangladesh with India, and the world.

He said the buses and trucks would assist the efforts towards affordable public transportation; water treatment plants will help supply clean water; and community clinics will benefit about 2 lakh people, in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh would continue to grow even further, the statement said.