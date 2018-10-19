Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind attend Dussehra celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Dussehra celebrations at the Parade ground here and fired arrows to set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna ablaze.

The burning of the giant effigies, signifying the triumph of good over evil, was organised by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee.

PM Modi, President Kovind applied 'Tilak' on the forehead of participants playing the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the stage amid chants of Jai Shree Ram by the audience.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also attended the celebrations.

Kovind said the festival gives inspiration to lead a honest life.

"I want to congratulate the people of the country on the occasion of Vijaydashmi that marks the victory of good over evil. The festival encourages good practices in our lives," he said.

“One should take care that the celebrations do not cause pollution and inconvenience to others,” he said.

Kovind also said that we have a responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.

He advocated cleaner environment and women empowerment in his speech.