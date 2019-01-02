Narendra Modi meets victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met victims of the 1984 anti-sikh riots here after the Union cabinet meeting on January 2 and assured them of the government's full support, SAD leaders said.

The victims were accompanied by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party MP Naresh Gujral and heads of Sikh religious bodies SGPC and DSGPC.

"It was heart-wrenching to listen to travails of 1984 genocide victims when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But it was heartwarming that justice for '84 massacre has become a national priority now. I thank Modi ji for making this happen," Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted after the meeting.

The minister said Modi commended the victims for their 34-years-long fight for justice. She added that the victims got justice under the Modi government after Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Gujral, who was accompanying the victims, said they all got very emotional after meeting Modi and sought protection from him, which was assured by the prime minister.