 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Govt to introduce GPS-based toll system in six months to replace toll plazas

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said.

Representative image.

The government will introduce new technologies including GPS-based toll collection systems in the next 6 months to replace existing highway toll plazas in the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said state- owned NHAI's toll revenue is currently Rs 40,000 crore and it is going to soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore 2-3 years.

"The government is looking at new technologies including GPS-based toll systems to replace toll plazas in the country...We will bring new technology in six months," he said.