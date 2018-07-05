App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi-led govt may bring Skill India Mission under new law

The aim is to boost skill training in India that will result in improved employability of the Indian workforce

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take its flagship programme, Skill India Mission, to the next level by covering it under a law. The government is planning to introduce a rights-based legislation. The aim behind the move is to boost skill training in India that will result in improved employability of the Indian workforce, reports The Economic Times.

In India, about 12 million youth reportedly enter the workforce every year, but a large number of them are not able to get employment. It is because of poor proficiency, and therefore, skill training is an important area.

Keeping this in mind, the government introduced the Mission in 2015. The next step, in the effort, would be to cover the skilling ecosystem of the country under an act that “entitles millions of youth entering the workforce a right to be skilled”, the report stated quoting a senior government official.

The legislation to give legal heft to the Mission is likely to be framed in line of Germany and South Korea. “Every country with a fully developed vocational education training system has a law guiding it,” said the official, adding that India also needs a law to regulate its skill training activities.

Asked about backing the Mission with an act after around three years of its launch, the official said, “We waited all this while because we wanted the system of skilling to mature a bit before it gets covered under a law.”

The idea of a rights-based legislation for skill development was first brought up by a high-level sub-group of chief ministers, headed by then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, under Niti Aayog.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 03:44 pm

tags #India #jobs

