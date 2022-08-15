Narendra Modi lauds people for coming together to fight Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded citizens of the country for coming together in the fight against COVID-19, and said India has administered a record 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner, a feat that would not have been possible for another nation.

During his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Modi said there was an increase in common consciousness of the love for the nation.

The fight against COVID-19 was an example of this common consciousness where citizens came together, he said. "From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we stood together. The country’s citizens stood with 'corona warriors' by the gestures of banging thalis and lighting diyas," Modi said on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Lauding citizens for leading the way in taking vaccines, he added: "When there was confusion prevailing in the world over the efficacy of vaccines, my country’s people came forward and we accomplished the feat of administering 200 crore vaccine doses. That surprised the world."

The prime minister also stressed on the fact that the country broke previous records in the administration of vaccine doses.

We broke all previous records by administering 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner. Can any other nation do this," he asked.