App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi justified his failures in one-sided interview: Mayawati

In the interview broadcast by various television channels on January 1, Modi had talked about a host of issues including surgical strike, construction of Ram temple and personal attacks on him by the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP president Mayawati January 2 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justifying the alleged failures of his government and party in a "one-sided" interview that "failed" to kindle new aspirations.

"Instead of adopting necessary sensitivity and honesty on raging issues concerning peoples welfare and national interest, Modi's interview was a one-sided clarification (on behalf) of his government and party which failed to kindle new aspirations," the BSP chief said in a press release issued.

In the interview broadcast by various television channels on January 1, Modi had talked about a host of issues including surgical strike, construction of Ram temple and personal attacks on him by the Congress.

Modi had also accused the Congress leadership of politicising and delaying the legal process in clearance of Ram temple construction.

related news

"The BJP is still under the impression that all its decisions are being applauded by the people," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, adding that the nation and its people will not benefit from the "egoistical attitude" of the top leadership of the saffron party.

"Even though it (BJP) lost power in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it is on par with the winning Congress on vote percentage and this proved that the egoistical attitude of the top leadership of the BJP was intact and will go only after defeat in the Lok Sabha polls," the release said.

Referring to some of the National Democratic Alliance partners parting ways with the BJP, she said those who are still an ally of the saffron party were not happy with the its "narrow minded approach".
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #India #Mayawati #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.