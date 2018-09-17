App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi in Varanasi on his 68th birthday, interacts with school students

Spending his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with school students during which he told them never to feel afraid to ask questions, saying it is a key aspect of learning.

"As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning," Modi said interacting with young students of a school at Narur on a wide range of subjects.

Modi also said students must give importance to sports, asking them to go out and play since it is essential. "It is important to learn various skills, this will help you forever."

"I came to your school on the special day of Vishwakarma jayanti. My greetings to everyone on this special day," he told the students. Earlier, the students welcomed him enthusiastically saying Swagatam PM.
