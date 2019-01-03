Narendra Modi ignoring issues of farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the condition of farmers, alleging that on one hand the PM is not waiving their loans and on the other he is giving a "license of loot" to his "suit-boot friends".

Citing a media report, he said in Narendra Modi's rule farmers are getting only Rs 490, after making an investment of Rs 90,000.

"On one hand Prime Minister Modi is not waiving the loans of farmers, on the other hand he is giving a license of loot to his suit-boot friends in the name of crop insurance and watching the back of farmers being broken.

"Farmers give life to the country. The Modi government is not letting them live," he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief cited another media report which claimed that the Agriculture Ministry has told the Estimates Committee that if effective steps are not taken in a timely manner then by 2050 production of wheat could decrease by up to 23 percent.

"The very intelligent prime minister who said, 'Climate change hasn't happened. We have changed', should understand that whether he agrees with it or not, the truth does not change," Gandhi said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has stated that if effective steps are not taken in a timely manner, then by 2050, production of wheat could decrease by up to 23 percent, he said.

"The prime minister should tell the country what steps he is going to take. I will not let him ignore the farmers," Gandhi said in another Facebook post.