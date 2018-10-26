App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi has failed electorate, eroded voters' faith: Manmohan Singh

He alleged that the environment in the country's universities and national institutions like the CBI have been vitiated under the Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Friday accused his successor Narendra Modi of failing the electorate and eroding voters' faith as he attacked him for his silence on incidents of communal violence, lynching and cow vigilantism in the country.

He alleged that the environment in the country's universities and national institutions like the CBI have been vitiated under the Modi government.

Singh was speaking at the launch of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's book "The Paradoxical Prime Minister".

"In 2014, Narendra Modi was elected 14th prime minister of India on the back of many lofty promises he made to the people of India. In the past four years, Modiji and his government have failed the electorate and eroded their voters' faith," he said.

Citing the book, he said Modi is a paradoxical prime minister and Tharoor has demonstrated it in his "superbly written and devastatingly accurate book".

"He (Modi) has spoken of being a prime minister for all Indians but he...presides over and has mostly been silent in the face of widespread communal violence, mob lynching and cow vigilantism," Singh said.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #India #Manmohan Singh #Politics

