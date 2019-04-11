Narendra Modi govt does not value farmers' hard work: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged Thursday that the BJP-led Union government does not value the hard work put in by farmers of the country.

Pawar addressed a rally for NCP candidate from Nashik Lok Sabha seat, Sameer Bhujbal, here.

"This government does not value the hard work put in by farmers. It does not think about the future of farmers' children.

"The BJP government did not give opportunity to farmers to lead a respectable life. Enough of this government now," Pawar said.

The former Union agriculture minister said the Manmohan Singh government gave priority to farmers' welfare, unlike the Modi dispensation.

Pawar also hit out at Modi for 'claiming credit' for the air strike on terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan. "This government has been unable to ensure the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Where has the 56-inch chest gone?" asked Pawar.

Jadhav, a former Navy officer who hails from Maharashtra, has been on death row in Pakistan for alleged espionage.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had famously said at a rally that only a person with a "56-inch chest" (somebody who is bold) could solve the country's problems. On Modi's barb that the Pawars were plagued with a family feud, the Maratha strongman said his family was very much united.

"But Modi's is a difference case. He doesn't even have a family. How will he have experience of a family? Modi is more worried about my family than the country," Pawar quipped.

The NCP chief also said "nothing would be achieved if BJP leaders kept attacking the Nehru-Gandhi family and me."