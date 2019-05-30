May 30, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Narendra Modi swearing-in LIVE: Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today
Live updates of Narendra Modi government's swearing-in ceremony and the developments in the run-up to the grand event this evening
BIMSTEC leaders to attend the ceremony
Ceremony to begin at 7 pm
New Union Cabinet also to be sworn in
Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for 2nd term today
BIMSTEC does not include Pakistan. Therefore, an invitation was not extended to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In 2014, then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had attended the ceremony when leaders of the SAARC member nations were invited.
The Maldives and Afghanistan were also not invited as they are not BIMSTEC members.
Read more: What does leaving out SAARC nations mean for Pakistan?
India has sent out invites to the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries to attend the ceremony.
BIMSTEC countries include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. All BIMSTEC members are from South Asia and are located close to the Bay of Bengal.
What happened this morning: PM Modi also paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present.
The Indian National Congress (INC), led by Rahul Gandhi, returned with a tally of about 50 from 44 in 2014, raising questions about the grand old party’s ability to challenge the new template of politics that Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have repeatedly demonstrated over the last five years.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the Congress-led rival political grouping, managed to win only 90 odd seats among themselves, as regional satraps sought to pass the blame squarely on INC for turning out a dismal show.
On May 23, NDA registered a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, to retain power. The ruling alliance won over 350 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which forms the core of the NDA, itself won 303 seats — its highest tally ever.
The swearing-in ceremony will happen at 7.00 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. While it is a tradition for these ceremonies to happen in the President’s official residence, it is only the fourth time that it will happen in the massive forecourt and not in the Durbar hall.
In 2014, the ceremony had happened at around 4.30 pm.
Earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind had invited Narendra Modi, as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to form the government.
Besides PM Modi, the new Union Cabinet is also expected to be sworn in.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Narendra Modi government’s swearing in ceremony. Modi will be taking over as the Prime Minister of India today, for the second consecutive term.
Catch the latest updates through the day on this LIVE blog.