App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
May 30, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi swearing-in LIVE: Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Live updates of Narendra Modi government's swearing-in ceremony and the developments in the run-up to the grand event this evening

highlights

  • May 30, 08:13 AM (IST)

    BIMSTEC does not include Pakistan. Therefore, an invitation was not extended to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In 2014, then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had attended the ceremony when leaders of the SAARC member nations were invited.

    The Maldives and Afghanistan were also not invited as they are not BIMSTEC members.

    Read more: What does leaving out SAARC nations mean for Pakistan?

  • May 30, 07:58 AM (IST)

    India has sent out invites to the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries to attend the ceremony.

    BIMSTEC countries include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. All BIMSTEC members are from South Asia and are located close to the Bay of Bengal.

  • May 30, 07:57 AM (IST)

    What happened this morning: PM Modi also paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present.

  • May 30, 07:55 AM (IST)
  • May 30, 07:55 AM (IST)

    The Indian National Congress (INC), led by Rahul Gandhi, returned with a tally of about 50 from 44 in 2014, raising questions about the grand old party’s ability to challenge the new template of politics that Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have repeatedly demonstrated over the last five years.

    United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the Congress-led rival political grouping, managed to win only 90 odd seats among themselves, as regional satraps sought to pass the blame squarely on INC for turning out a dismal show.

  • May 30, 07:55 AM (IST)

    On May 23, NDA registered a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, to retain power. The ruling alliance won over 350 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which forms the core of the NDA, itself won 303 seats — its highest tally ever.

  • May 30, 07:40 AM (IST)

    The swearing-in ceremony will happen at 7.00 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. While it is a tradition for these ceremonies to happen in the President’s official residence, it is only the fourth time that it will happen in the massive forecourt and not in the Durbar hall.

    In 2014, the ceremony had happened at around 4.30 pm.

  • May 30, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind had invited Narendra Modi, as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to form the government.

    Besides PM Modi, the new Union Cabinet is also expected to be sworn in.

  • May 30, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Narendra Modi government’s swearing in ceremony. Modi will be taking over as the Prime Minister of India today, for the second consecutive term.

    Catch the latest updates through the day on this LIVE blog.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.