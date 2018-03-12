PM Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM, French President Macron arrive at Assi ghat, take a boat ride

Live now
Mar 12, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.It will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month, reported PTI quoting officials familiar with it.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present with PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron.
A large number of people were present at river banks to welcome PM Modi and Macron. The two leaders accepted their warm welcome by waving at them. PM Modi was also seen talking about the ghats to Macron during their boat ride.
PM Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron reached Assi ghat where they were welcomed in a traditional manner. The two leaders then took a boat ride from the river bank to historic Dashaswamedh ghat.
For the welcome of the two leaders, the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi has been decorated with flowers. The posters of Modi and Macron have also been placed at the river banks to welcome them. Meanwhile, the operation of the boats in the river has been completely closed to the public.
PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron will now go to Assi ghat in Varanasi where they will be given traditional welcome. It will be followed by a boat ride to Dashaswamedh ghat.
Emmanuel Macron visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul in Bada Lalpur on his visit to Varanasi. He viewed the work of artisans and wrote about his experience in the visitor's book at the center.
During the visit at the facilitation centre, PM Modi and Frend President Macron will reportedly hold an interaction with artisans. They will also view a live demonstration of their crafts.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicraft - in Bada Lalpur, Varanasi, as per ANI.
Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.It will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month, reported PTI quoting officials familiar with it.
The Mirzapur solar power plant is said to be the biggest in the Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi jointly inaugurated a solar power plant with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mirzapur.
The two leaders arrived at Mirzapur. They will inaugurate a Solar Power Plant here
PM Modi and French President Macron will now head to neighbouring Mirzapur district to inaugurate a solar power plant.
The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre at Badalalpur on the day.
PM Narendra Modi received French President Emmanuel macron at the airport. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Narendra at the airport.
PM Modi and Macron will get a traditional welcome at Assi ghat with Shehnai recital and chanting of ‘Shukla Yajurveda’ mantras by a team of 121 priests says a Times of India report before starting the boat ride from Assi to Dashaswamedh ghat. The two leaders will watch the episodes of Ramleela and recital of Ramcharit Manas, while passing through Tulsi Ghat.
PM Modi will also address a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency later on the day.
Preparations are on to welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Varanasi - the parliamentary constituency of the PM - on Monday. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district and also visit the Trade Facilitation Centre. They are also scheduled to take a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat.