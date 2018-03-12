App
Mar 12, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM, French President Macron arrive at Assi ghat, take a boat ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated a solar power plant in Mirzapur district today. Stay with us as we keep track of all their actions.

highlights

  • Mar 12, 04:01 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 02:53 PM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present with PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron.

  • Mar 12, 02:48 PM (IST)

    A large number of people were present at river banks to welcome PM Modi and Macron. The two leaders accepted their warm welcome by waving at them. PM Modi was also seen talking about the ghats to Macron during their boat ride.

  • Mar 12, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 02:39 PM (IST)

    PM Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron reached Assi ghat where they were welcomed in a traditional manner. The two leaders then took a boat ride from the river bank to historic Dashaswamedh ghat.

  • Mar 12, 02:24 PM (IST)

    For the welcome of the two leaders, the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi has been decorated with flowers. The posters of Modi and Macron have also been placed at the river banks to welcome them. Meanwhile, the operation of the boats in the river has been completely closed to the public.

  • Mar 12, 01:57 PM (IST)

    PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron will now go to Assi ghat in Varanasi where they will be given traditional welcome. It will be followed by a boat ride to Dashaswamedh ghat.

  • Mar 12, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Emmanuel Macron visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul in Bada Lalpur on his visit to Varanasi. He viewed the work of artisans and wrote about his experience in the visitor's book at the center.

  • Mar 12, 01:14 PM (IST)

    During the visit at the facilitation centre, PM Modi and Frend President Macron will reportedly hold an interaction with artisans. They will also view a live demonstration of their crafts.

  • Mar 12, 01:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 12:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicraft - in Bada Lalpur, Varanasi, as per ANI.

  • Mar 12, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres.It will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, about 1.30 crore units per month, reported PTI quoting officials familiar with it.

  • Mar 12, 12:10 PM (IST)

    The Mirzapur solar power plant is said to be the biggest in the Uttar Pradesh.

  • Mar 12, 11:51 AM (IST)

    PM Modi jointly inaugurated a solar power plant with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mirzapur.

  • Mar 12, 11:50 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 11:44 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 11:41 AM (IST)

    The two leaders arrived at Mirzapur. They will inaugurate a Solar Power Plant here

  • Mar 12, 11:40 AM (IST)

    PM Modi and French President Macron will now head to neighbouring Mirzapur district to inaugurate a solar power plant.

  • Mar 12, 11:25 AM (IST)


    The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre at Badalalpur on the day.
     

  • Mar 12, 11:10 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi received French President Emmanuel macron at the airport. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

  • Mar 12, 11:04 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Narendra at the airport.

  • Mar 12, 10:42 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 10:40 AM (IST)

    PM Modi and Macron will get a traditional welcome at Assi ghat with Shehnai recital and chanting of ‘Shukla Yajurveda’ mantras by a team of 121 priests says a Times of India report before starting the boat ride from Assi to Dashaswamedh ghat. The two leaders will watch the episodes of Ramleela and recital of Ramcharit Manas, while passing through Tulsi Ghat.

  • Mar 12, 10:26 AM (IST)

    PM Modi will also address a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency later on the day.

  • Mar 12, 10:26 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Mar 12, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Preparations are on to welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi.

  • Mar 12, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Varanasi - the parliamentary constituency of the PM - on Monday. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district and also visit the Trade Facilitation Centre. They are also scheduled to take a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat. 

