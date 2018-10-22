App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi, BJP leaders laud Amit Shah's leadership on birthday

Several leaders of the BJP and its allies took to Twitter to wish the party president on his birthday and hailed his leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Greeting BJP president Amit Shah on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his rigour and hard work were great assets for the party.

Shah, who turned 54, said in his reply that every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker is working tirelessly under Modi's "inspiring leadership" to realise his dream of a "new India".

"Under Amit bhai's leadership, the party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the party," Modi tweeted, wishing him a long and healthy life.

"Thank you Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for your kind wishes. I assure you that every BJP karyakarta, under your inspiring leadership, is working tirelessly to realise the dream of a #NewIndia," Shah said.

Several leaders of the BJP and its allies took to Twitter to wish the party president on his birthday and hailed his leadership.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

