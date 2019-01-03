App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi betrayed people, made false promises: Pravin Togadia

The promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2014 general election were an "eye wash", Togadia said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
International Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "betraying" the people of country by making tall promises but failing to fulfil them.

"Tall promises were made before coming to power. Neither Ram temple was built by bringing an ordinance in Parliament nor the assured two crore jobs were provided every year to the youth," Togadia said at a press conference.

The promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2014 general election were an "eye wash", Togadia said.

"They (BJP) have taken a U-turn on all the promises and this is nothing but betrayal. People of the country will not believe them again," he said.

Referring to the recent interview of the Prime Minister, Togadia said that Modi had made his stand clear on issues like Ram temple, farmers distress, GST and demonetisation among others.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pravin Togadia

