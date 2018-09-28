App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi attends military commanders conference in Jodhpur

A range of issues including the situation along the border with China as well as geo-political power play in the critical sea lanes surrounding India were understood to have been discussed in the conference, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an annual conference of India's top commanders from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force which deliberated extensively on the external security challenges facing the country, official sources said.

The conference was also attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top brass of the defence ministry.

A range of issues including the situation along the border with China as well as geo-political power play in the critical sea lanes surrounding India were understood to have been discussed in the conference, the sources said.

The conference also carried out a comprehensive review of the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force presented to the prime minister an account of India's security preparedness.

The conference took place a day ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike on September 29, 2016.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 09:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.