Narendra Modi attends military commanders conference in Jodhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an annual conference of India's top commanders from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force which deliberated extensively on the external security challenges facing the country, official sources said.

The conference was also attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top brass of the defence ministry.

A range of issues including the situation along the border with China as well as geo-political power play in the critical sea lanes surrounding India were understood to have been discussed in the conference, the sources said.

The conference also carried out a comprehensive review of the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force presented to the prime minister an account of India's security preparedness.

The conference took place a day ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike on September 29, 2016.