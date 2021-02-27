Narendra Modi at The India Toy Fair 2021: Use things that can be recycled, PM appeals to toymakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Make toys that are better for both ecology and psychology, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he appealed to Indian toy manufacturers to make products using materials that can be recycled.

“Today I would like to appeal to the Indian toy manufacturers to make toys that are better for both ecology and psychology! Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use things that can be recycled,” said PM Modi while addressing The India Toy Fair 2021 via video-conferencing on February 27.

The PM said that the way 'reuse' and 'recycling' had been a part of the Indian lifestyle, it was also seen in India’s toy-making.

“Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items. The colours used in them are also natural and safe,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister congratulated people who were participating in the first-ever Toy Fair of the country.

Also read | India Toy Fair 2021 begins virtually to promote ‘Vocal for Local’

“The fair will strengthen the age-old traditions of our country. More than 1,000 exhibitors are participating in the fair. This first toy fair is not just a business or economic event, this event is a link to strengthen the country's age-old culture of sports and games,” he said.

Talking about the popularity of local toys in the country, PM Modi said, “Indian local toys are comparatively affordable and are made from eco-friendly products.”

He further talked about various toys that are popular globally.

“Indian chess is famous across the globe. Chess, which is so popular in the world today, was earlier played in India as 'Chaturanga or Chaduranga'. Ludo was then played as 'Pachisi'. In our scriptures, you see descriptions of many different toys available for Lord Ram,” he said.

Also read | First virtual India Toy Fair begins on February 27; Hamleys to be title sponsor

The world has done research on toys from the era of Sindhu Ghati civilisation, Mohenjo-Daro to Harappa, said PM Modi, adding that when foreign travellers came to India, they used to learn Indian sports and used to take it with them.

On the day, the PM also interacted with toy clusters of Channapatna, Varanasi and Jaipur.

The fair, which will conclude on March 2, aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the toy industry, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in the statement.

Also read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Govt to launch first virtual Toy Fair, aims to make India global toy hub

It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games. The fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing, it said.