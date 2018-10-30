Narendra Modi asks US companies to invest in energy, digital tech in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged companies in the United States to avail business opportunities in India in new areas such as start-ups, energy, healthcare and digital technology.

He made these remarks when board members of United States India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) comprising senior industry and business captains of the US called on him, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

They also briefed the prime minister on the outcomes of India Leadership Summit held earlier in the day.

The business leaders appreciated the economic and regulatory reforms implemented by the government in the past four years and expressed their desire to further deepen their engagements with India to make use of the opportunities created by the rapidly growing Indian economy.

"The prime minister stated that both countries have benefitted in an unprecedented manner through economic engagement. He encouraged US companies to fully avail of the business opportunities in new areas as well, such as start-ups, energy, healthcare and digital technology, " the statement said.