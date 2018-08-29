App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi asks people to give priority to sports, fitness-related activities

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded sportspersons on National Sports Day and said that this year has been great for Indian sports as country's athletes have excelled in various tournaments, including in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also asked people to give priority to sports and fitness-related activities, saying it will contribute towards a healthier India.

"I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hardwork and resolve has led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including Asian Games 2018 and CWG," Modi tweeted.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Sports

