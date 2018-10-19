App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 11:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi approves financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to kin of dead in Amritsar train accident

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh separately announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased in the Amritsar train accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured, a spokesperson said.

More than 50 people were killed and 72 injured on October 19 evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of a Ravana effigy, was run over by a train in Amritsar.

The train was coming from Jalandhar. The incident happened at Joda Phatak where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the railway tracks.

"Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching," Modi tweeted earlier this evening.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," he said.

Railways has issued helpline numbers — 0183-2223171, 0183-2564485 — for information on the incident.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced all possible assistance by the Centre to Punjab as a large number of Dussehra revellers standing across railway tracks were mowed down by a passing train near Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh separately announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 11:14 pm

